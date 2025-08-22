Sensex drops 328 pts in early trade, Nifty below 25,100 level; VIX rises 2.06%

The domestic equity indices traded with minor losses in early trade, pausing a six-day winning streak driven by optimism surrounding Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The cautious sentiment came as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells policy remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day.

The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Media, consumer durables and pharma shares advanced while realty, oil & gas and realty shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 327.54 points or 0.40% to 81,675.91. The Nifty 50 index shed 23.20 points or 0.09% to 25,060.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.25%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,439 shares rose and 1,281 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,246.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,546.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 August 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: GMR Airport rose 0.55%. The company's board approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities via qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds. Additionally, the board nod to create a wholly owned subsidiary as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the Cargo City Project awarded by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shed 0.06%. The company's board approved the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1st September 2025. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.43% to 6.525 from the previous close of 6.497. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3325 compared with its close of 87.2500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.14% to Rs 99,297. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 98.77.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.05% to 4.329. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 13 cents or 0.19% to $67.54 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Friday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells speech at the central banks annual economic symposium, which could offer clues into the path of interest rates. Japans core inflation rate cooled to 3.1% in July, declining from 3.3% the month before as rice inflation continued to ease. Headline inflation in the country also dropped to 3.1%, coming down from 3.3% in June and marking its lowest since November 2024.

Overnight stateside, stocks fell broadly Thursday, with the S&P 500 sliding for the fifth day in a row. The broad-market index shed 0.4% and closed at 6,370.17, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.34% and settled at 21,100.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.81 points, or 0.34%, ending at 44,785.50. U.S. business activity picked up pace in August, led by a resurgent manufacturing sector that saw the strongest growth in orders in 18 months, a purchasing managers survey showed on Thursday. S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to 55.4 this month, the highest level since December, from 55.1 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.