Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 0.44%

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 0.44%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 5.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 0.44% today to trade at Rs 2063.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.24% to quote at 7142.03. The index is down 5.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 0.24% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.38 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 5.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 311 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40082 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex drops 328 pts in early trade, Nifty below 25,100 level; VIX rises 2.06%

Titagarh Rail Systems receives LoI from GRSE

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening; Powell's speech at Jackson Hole remains in focus

Wall Street Slips as Investors Await Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Global Markets Mixed

Premier Energies launches next-gen G12R 620 W DCR solar modules

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story