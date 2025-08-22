Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 0.44%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 5.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 0.44% today to trade at Rs 2063.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.24% to quote at 7142.03. The index is down 5.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 0.24% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.38 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 5.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 311 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40082 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.