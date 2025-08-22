Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 0.17%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 0.17%

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 8.99% over last one month compared to 0.95% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 0.17% today to trade at Rs 1313.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.16% to quote at 60873.52. The index is up 0.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bata India Ltd decreased 0.12% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.06% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.63 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 8.99% over last one month compared to 0.95% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4795 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2450 on 22 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 899 on 03 Mar 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

