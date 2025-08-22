Whirlpool of India Ltd Slides 0.17%

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 8.99% over last one month compared to 0.95% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 0.17% today to trade at Rs 1313.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.16% to quote at 60873.52. The index is up 0.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bata India Ltd decreased 0.12% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.06% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.63 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.