NTPC Green commissions additional solar capacity at Khavda

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced the commissioning of an additional 37.925 MW of solar power capacity at its Khavda Solar Energy Project in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the fifth part-capacity of 37.925 MW out of the 300 MW Khavda Solar project, being implemented under the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V project by NTPC Renewable Energy, has been declared commercially operational with effect from 18 December 2025.

NTPC Renewable Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy. Following the commissioning of this capacity, the groups commercial renewable capacity stands at 7,889.335 MW, while the total installed capacity has increased to 7,927.26 MW.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 87.59 crore on a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 612.29 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.87% to Rs 89.58 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

