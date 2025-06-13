Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has held a series of substantive engagements with senior members of the Swedish government and industry leaders on his two-day official visit to Stockholm. The visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral economic relationship, enhancing trade and investment flows, and exploring new avenues of cooperation in emerging sectors.

In his official interactions, Goyal met with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and Håkan Jevrell, State Secretary for Foreign Trade. Discussions focused on expanding the scope of India-Sweden trade and investment partnership, facilitating sustainable industrial collaboration, and identifying key areas for technology and innovation-driven growth.