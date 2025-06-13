Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank said its board has approved a capital raising plan of up to Rs 9,500 crore for FY25-26 through the issuance of Basel III-compliant debt instruments.

The fundraising will comprise Rs 6,000 crore via Tier II bonds and Rs 3,500 crore through Additional Tier I (AT1) bonds. The issuances will be subject to market conditions and requisite regulatory approvals.

Canara Bank is an India public sector bank. As on 31st March 2025, the Bank has 9,849 Number of Branches, out of which 3,139 are Rural, 2,900 Semi Urban, 1,944 Urban & 1,866 Metro along with 9,579 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City.

The bank's standalone net profit climbed 33.15% to Rs 5,002.66 crore on 9.78% increase in total income to Rs 37,352.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Canara Bank shed 0.04% to Rs 111.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story