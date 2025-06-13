Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Canara Bank said its board has approved a capital raising plan of up to Rs 9,500 crore for FY25-26 through the issuance of Basel III-compliant debt instruments.

The fundraising will comprise Rs 6,000 crore via Tier II bonds and Rs 3,500 crore through Additional Tier I (AT1) bonds. The issuances will be subject to market conditions and requisite regulatory approvals.

Canara Bank is an India public sector bank. As on 31st March 2025, the Bank has 9,849 Number of Branches, out of which 3,139 are Rural, 2,900 Semi Urban, 1,944 Urban & 1,866 Metro along with 9,579 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City.