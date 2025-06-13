PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies fell 1.2% to 2.6% after Brent crude prices flared up following an Israeli airstrike on Iran that sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East.

In commodities, Brent crude (August 2025 contract) soared $5.59, or 8.06%, to $74.95 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 203.45 points, or 0.82% at 24,685.25.

BPCL (down 2.59%), HPCL (down 2.24%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.2%) edged lower.

The heightened geopolitical unrest has sparked fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies, especially through key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz.