Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies fell 1.2% to 2.6% after Brent crude prices flared up following an Israeli airstrike on Iran that sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East.

In commodities, Brent crude (August 2025 contract) soared $5.59, or 8.06%, to $74.95 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 203.45 points, or 0.82% at 24,685.25.

BPCL (down 2.59%), HPCL (down 2.24%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.2%) edged lower.

The heightened geopolitical unrest has sparked fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies, especially through key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher crude oil prices could increase under-recoveries of PSU OMCs on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,500 cr through Tier I and Tier II bonds

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story