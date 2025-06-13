Prostarm Info Systems gains on bagging Rs 1.60-cr order from India1 Payments

Prostarm Info Systems advanced 1.60% to Rs 114.50 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.60 crore from India1 Payments for the supply and installation of UPS Systems and Servo Stabilizers.

According to the exchange filing, the work order includes the supply and installation of UPS systems and servo stabilizers.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,60,89,075 and the execution is scheduled to be completed during July to September 2025.

Prostarm also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Additionally, the company reported that it has fully repaid borrowings amounting to Rs 1,782.62 lakh from Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank, using proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Prostram Info Systems, founded in 2008, is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.