Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22169 shares

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, HFCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 June 2025.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22169 shares. The stock gained 11.52% to Rs.758.70. Volumes stood at 22912 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7334 shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.1,124.20. Volumes stood at 3418 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd registered volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43362 shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.1,027.80. Volumes stood at 30836 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 87864 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24153 shares. The stock slipped 3.39% to Rs.5,297.40. Volumes stood at 53958 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd registered volume of 102.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.47% to Rs.88.88. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

