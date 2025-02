Z-Tech (India) consolidated net profit rises 442.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.50% to Rs 24.14 crore

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 442.45% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 52.50% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.1415.8332.0615.037.792.007.621.805.751.06

