Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 205.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.20% to Rs 110.05 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 205.39% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 110.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.110.0598.0844.1338.0432.7214.1920.064.745.101.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News