Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 3.45% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.9225.7957.4048.8916.3616.0914.5214.9411.6911.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News