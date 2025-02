Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 51.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 160.48 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 51.77% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 160.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 133.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

