Zaggle and Mastercard enter into 5-year contract to launch co-branded domestic prepaid cards

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia/Pacific (Mastercard). Mastercard will incentivise Zaggle to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on the Mastercard network. The agreement shall come into force with effect from 22 September 2025 and shall expire on 30 September 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

