INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw sustained losses to test around three-week low of 87.80 per US dollar today. INR lost 13 paise on the day to to 87.69 per US dollar amid weakness in local equities. The US dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.16, up marginally on the day after a sharp rebound in last session. Domestic equity indices ended with sharp losses today, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. trade actions. Meanwhile, Indian government bond yields surged today, hitting around six-month high and adding to recent gains.Yield on 6.33 GS 2035 bond broke above 6.60% mark.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

