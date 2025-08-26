JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

Moody's affirms ratings and upgrades outlook to Positive

JSW Infrastructure announce that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', marking a significant milestone as JSWIL enters the investment grade category. The outlook assigned by Fitch is Stable.

This follows the recent announcement by S&P Global Ratings, which also assigned JSW Infrastructure an investment grade rating of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, further affirming the company's solid financial standing and resilient business fundamentals.

Separately, Moody's Ratings has affirmed JSW Infrastructure's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Senior Secured Bond Rating at 'Ba1', while upgrading the outlook to Positive from Stable, reflecting growing confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational resilience.