Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma has allotted 29,742 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees who have exercised their options pursuant to the ESOP Plan.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 41,27,28,748 Equity Shares to 41,27,58,490 Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

