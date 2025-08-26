Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Mankind Pharma has allotted 29,742 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees who have exercised their options pursuant to the ESOP Plan.

These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 41,27,28,748 Equity Shares to 41,27,58,490 Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

