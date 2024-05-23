Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 77.04 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 60.55% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.27% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 287.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

77.0487.70287.73323.453.415.073.276.802.544.269.0321.362.514.248.9421.291.751.096.4815.91

