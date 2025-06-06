Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises for total consideration of Rs 27 crore.

Greenedge Enterprises operates as a solution provider for golf travel, experiences, and access-based rewards. Its turnover was Rs 19.82 crore in FY24.

The acquisition will strengthen Zaggles product offerings in loyalty and rewards segment and travel segment giving a boost to its Propel platform.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 90 days. The mode of acquisition (cash consideration / shares swap) will be determined by the board at a later stage.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.