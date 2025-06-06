Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises for total consideration of Rs 27 crore.

Greenedge Enterprises operates as a solution provider for golf travel, experiences, and access-based rewards. Its turnover was Rs 19.82 crore in FY24.

The acquisition will strengthen Zaggles product offerings in loyalty and rewards segment and travel segment giving a boost to its Propel platform.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 90 days. The mode of acquisition (cash consideration / shares swap) will be determined by the board at a later stage.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q FY24.

The counter shed 0.69% to end at Rs 440.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

