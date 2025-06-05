Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Intellect Design Arena announced a significant engagement with a leading South African bank. The bank will implement Intellect's revolutionary eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) across nine countries, marking a milestone achievement in its digital transformation journey.

eMACH.ai DEP will be deployed as a single instance in South Africa, seamlessly serving the bankfs entities across 6 countries on Cloud and 3 On-Premise to satisfy local data residency requirements. This comprehensive platform will cater to both corporate and retail customers, providing a unified and enhanced customer experience.

eMACH.ai DEP powered transformation will enable the bank to provide: Seamless and personalised experience to customers across all channels, lifecycles and life stages A scalable and extensible engagement platform with the ability to adapt, or build 360 engagement Integration with digital channels, core banking systems, and third-party applications like Fintechs, Merchants, e-commerce, and entertainment partners Rapid App launches in days using the codeless platform with over 750 front-end journeys and 520 open APIs Increased digital banking customer sign-ups in minutes and faster credit origination through digital onboarding