Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Partners for a 225 MW solar power project

Rama Steel Tubes announced a strategic investment in the renewable energy space through its participation as a Joint Venture (JV) partner in a 225 MW solar power project under the Government of India's ambitious PM-KUSUM scheme. The project, structured under Onix IPP, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is spread across multiple locations in Maharashtra. It has successfully signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.10 per unit for a 25-year term.

This move marks Rama Steel Tubes' entry into the fast-growing renewable energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

