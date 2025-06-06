Shares set to open higher on upbeat Asian cues

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 14 points higher in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50.

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its decision on the key interest rate today (June 6), following the conclusion of its three-day meeting that began on June 4. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to deliver the announcement at 10 a.m.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 208.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,382.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 12167.54 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were up 106 points, signaling a positive start for Wall Street. Asian stocks traded higher after a 90-minute phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping sparked hopes of renewed trade talks. The discussion, centered on rare earth exports, ended with both leaders agreeing to resume negotiations. A US delegation including Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, and Jamieson Greer will soon head to China to pick up the dialogue.

Trump called the conversation "very good," and both sides even exchanged invitations for state visits. Back on Wall Street, however, the mood was less upbeat. All three major US indices closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, dragged down by a sharp fall in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq slid 0.83%, and the Dow shed 0.25%. Tesla plunged over 8% after tensions between Trump and Elon Musk took center stage. Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, following the Tesla CEOs public criticism of Trumps much-touted policy bill. Musk didnt hold back either, snapping back with, "Without me, Trump wouldve lost."

Meanwhile, fresh US labor data showed initial jobless claims climbed to 247,000 last week, up from a revised 239,000. Private sector job growth also slowed, with just 37,000 jobs added in May compared to 60,000 in April. These figures set the stage for Fridays crucial nonfarm payrolls report, one that could shape the Feds next move. Domestic Market: The domestic equity indices closed with strong gains Thursday, extending their rally for a second straight session. The uptrend was driven by positive global cues and the return of foreign fund inflows after recent outflows. Traders also positioned themselves ahead of the RBIs monetary policy decision due on Friday (6 June). Volatility remained high due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 443.79 points or 0.55% to 81,442.04. The Nifty 50 index jumped 130.70 points or 0.53% to 24,750.90. In the two straight sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.87% and 0.85%, respectively.