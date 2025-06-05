Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Go Colors, the women's bottomwear brand from Go Fashion (India), has opened its first ever international store in Dubai, marking its debut outside India. The new store is located in Silicon Central Mall and brings the brand's wide range of everyday and occasion-based bottomwear to a new, global audience.

Founded in India, Go Colors has built a strong presence across the country with a wide network of over 750 exclusive brand stores across India. The brand offers more than 50 bottomwear silhouettes in an extensive palette of colors, with inclusive sizing options designed to cater to womenandgirls across different age groups and body types.