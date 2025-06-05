Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Go Colors, the women's bottomwear brand from Go Fashion (India), has opened its first ever international store in Dubai, marking its debut outside India. The new store is located in Silicon Central Mall and brings the brand's wide range of everyday and occasion-based bottomwear to a new, global audience.
Founded in India, Go Colors has built a strong presence across the country with a wide network of over 750 exclusive brand stores across India. The brand offers more than 50 bottomwear silhouettes in an extensive palette of colors, with inclusive sizing options designed to cater to womenandgirls across different age groups and body types.
In Dubai, Go Colors has partnered with Apparel Group, one of the region's leading retail conglomerates. The collaboration marks a strategic step forward for both companiesextending Go Colors' reach into international markets while introducing a distinct, function-forward fashion label to Apparel Group's diverse brand portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app