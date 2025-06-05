Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Bharat Electronics has received orders from MDL, Mumbai and GRSE, Kolkata totally valued at Rs. 2,323 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of base and depot spares for the missile systems on Indian Naval ships. The spares will ensure operational continuity of onboard mission critical equipment.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

