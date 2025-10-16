Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 1969.20 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 63.47% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 1969.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2000.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1969.202000.708.0716.15172.50348.70115.40275.5076.50209.40

