Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 3.18% to 10.87.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,648.40, a premium of 63.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,585.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 261.75 points or 1.03% to 25,585.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.18% to 10.87.

Eternal, Axis Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

