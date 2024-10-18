Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 53.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.50% to Rs 28.40 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 53.42% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.50% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.4016.0011.9713.383.912.593.332.172.471.61

