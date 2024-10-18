GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 387.55 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 3.37% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 387.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 404.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.387.55404.2213.6813.6251.8352.7837.4937.4428.5327.60

