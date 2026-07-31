Buzzing :

Income tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayBank Holiday in Aug 2026Delhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 resultCommonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 116, up 3.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 0.17% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116, up 3.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 7.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1585.45, up 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 407.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 235.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 1.6%, up for five straight sessions

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.48%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Next Story