Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 116, up 3.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 0.17% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116, up 3.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 7.1% in last one month.