Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6755.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services. Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6755.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 0.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23143.65, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6772.15, up 0.29% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

