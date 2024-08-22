Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6755.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6755.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 0.42% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23143.65, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6772.15, up 0.29% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220pts, Nifty at 24,830; Bank, Consumer, broader markets gain

Amazon Mega Furniture Sale 2024: Know about best furniture deals on offer

Nifty PSE off its all-time high; what's worrying the investors?

Wonder Electricals share price climb 7% after announcing 1:10 stock split

Russia's new rule on temporary residency: Who qualifies and how to apply

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story