Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1756.95, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.01% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 3.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63091.9, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

