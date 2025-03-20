Zee Entertainment rallies as foreign broker maintains 'outperform' rating

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) jumped 3.8% to Rs 104 after a foreign broker maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170.

The broker highlighted ZEEL's attractive valuation, with the stock currently trading at a low price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 8. The broker projects a potential 22-33% Ebitda/PAT CAGR over financial year 2026-2027, even with a conservative 6% year-over-year advertising growth assumption. According to the broker, advertising revenue-led growth will be a key driver for the stock's re-rating.

ZEEL, India's second-largest television network, is also actively expanding its over-the-top (OTT) platform, ZEE5. Further, Zee is now debt-free, holding Rs 1,700 crore in cash reserves. Based on these factors, the foreign broker suggests that Zee's stock has the potential to double within the next 12-24 months.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 180% to Rs 163.60 crore while net sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1978.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News