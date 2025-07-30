Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 182.36 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 182.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 175.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.182.36175.9610.858.3915.738.28-11.44-21.95-8.81-10.38

