Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 56.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 17.78 crore

Net profit of Zel Jewellers declined 56.90% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.7822.758.9410.240.892.110.581.840.501.16

