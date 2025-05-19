Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 129.84% to Rs 324.97 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 189.21% to Rs 101.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.84% to Rs 324.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.14% to Rs 280.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 121.36% to Rs 973.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales324.97141.39 130 973.64439.85 121 OPM %42.4435.66 -38.3641.10 - PBDT158.7452.27 204 421.49193.42 118 PBT153.9949.35 212 406.07183.74 121 NP101.0534.94 189 280.24127.88 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story