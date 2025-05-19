Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 129.84% to Rs 324.97 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 189.21% to Rs 101.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.84% to Rs 324.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.14% to Rs 280.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 121.36% to Rs 973.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

324.97141.39973.64439.8542.4435.6638.3641.10158.7452.27421.49193.42153.9949.35406.07183.74101.0534.94280.24127.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News