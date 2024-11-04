Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 310.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 263.67% to Rs 241.84 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 310.14% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 263.67% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales241.8466.50 264 OPM %33.0828.53 -PBDT86.2123.78 263 PBT82.3721.57 282 NP62.6715.28 310

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

