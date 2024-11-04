Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 310.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 263.67% to Rs 241.84 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 310.14% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 263.67% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.241.8466.5033.0828.5386.2123.7882.3721.5762.6715.28

