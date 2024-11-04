Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 180.41 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 23.08% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 180.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 132.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.180.41132.6062.2461.4817.7912.3512.3710.0512.3710.05

