Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 180.41 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 23.08% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 180.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 132.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales180.41132.60 36 OPM %62.2461.48 -PBDT17.7912.35 44 PBT12.3710.05 23 NP12.3710.05 23
