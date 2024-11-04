Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 180.41 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 23.08% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 180.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 132.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales180.41132.60 36 OPM %62.2461.48 -PBDT17.7912.35 44 PBT12.3710.05 23 NP12.3710.05 23

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

