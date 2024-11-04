Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 3019.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 142.08% to Rs 144.64 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) rose 3019.58% to Rs 103.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 142.08% to Rs 144.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.6459.75 142 OPM %95.1086.18 -PBDT153.2118.72 718 PBT138.473.88 3469 NP103.573.32 3020

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

