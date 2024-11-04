Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit rises 3019.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 142.08% to Rs 144.64 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) rose 3019.58% to Rs 103.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 142.08% to Rs 144.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.144.6459.7595.1086.18153.2118.72138.473.88103.573.32

