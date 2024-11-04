Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit declines 45.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 316.51 croreNet profit of Satya MicroCapital declined 45.43% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 316.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales316.51299.69 6 OPM %55.6958.43 -PBDT31.7653.70 -41 PBT27.8250.85 -45 NP20.7337.99 -45
