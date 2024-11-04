Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit declines 45.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 316.51 crore

Net profit of Satya MicroCapital declined 45.43% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 316.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.316.51299.6955.6958.4331.7653.7027.8250.8520.7337.99

