ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

ZEN Technologies advanced 3.05% to end at Rs 1981.90 after the company announced the grant of its 54th Indian patent, titled 'Single ILU Long Pass Filter', marking a significant breakthrough in laser based military training systems.

This patent also represents the companys 82nd patent globally, reinforcing Zens leadership in defence innovation through indigenous research and development, the company stated.

This patent, granted to ZEN Technologies, is for a long-pass optical filter. This filter allows visible and infrared laser beams to work together smoothly in one device. This makes combat training simulators more accurate, realistic, and responsive.

Old systems used separate beams, which often had problems with alignment and didn't last long. Zen's new filter is small and strong. It works better in tough conditions and needs less fixing.

The company stated that this patent would open up significant export opportunities for Zen. With several nations actively seeking to modernize their military training infrastructure, Zens high-performance, cost-effective, and low footprint solution is well-positioned to address international demand. The patented filter systems compact design and modularity make it ideal not only for full-scale simulator environments but also for mobile deployment and export-oriented models. Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the-art defence training and anti-drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.