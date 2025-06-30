ITI secures BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

ITI has signed an Agreement as Project Implementing Agency (PIA) with BSNL on behalf of USOF for NER II Package-15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project. The total value of this contract is Rs. 1901 crore including capital expenditure (capex) and operating expenditure (opex). The order value comprises Rs. 1168 crore as capex, Rs 700.84 crore as opex for the newly constructed network, and Rs. 32.21 crore for opex for the maintenance of existing network.
ITI also signed an Agreement with BSNL for Package No. 8 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for Package No. 9 in the state of West Bengal, & Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a consolidated order value of Rs. 5055 crore. With this, ITI has signed Agreements with BSNL for three Packages (8,9, & 15) taking the total order value to Rs. 6956 crore.
In November 2024, ITI with its consortium partner had emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Package No. 15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states.
The BharatNet Phase-3 Project is divided into 16 Packages spread across all states & union territories. BSNL had invited tenders, for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet Phase-3 Project on a Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model.
