Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

At meeting held on 30 June 2025

The Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar at its meeting held on 30 June 2025 has approved tendering of equity shares (actual entitlement and additional shares) under the Buyback offer received from one of the group company - Lalitpur Power Generation Company for an amount upto Rs. 630.80 crore.

The proceeds to be received from the said transaction will be utilised by the Company towards payment of its Outstanding dues of Optionally Convertible Debentures (first instalment for redemption of principal amount of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs), YTM and coupon interest due on 31 March 2025) to the lenders.