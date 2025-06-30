Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

Lupin has today, 30 June 2025, executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for transfer of its Over-the-Counter Consumer Healthcare Business (OTC Business) to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare (LCHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on a slump sale basis.

In terms of the BTA, the said transaction has been completed, and transfer of OTC Business will be effective from 01 July 2025.

