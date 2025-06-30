Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
SJVN Green Energy, subsidiary of SJVN, has achieved commercial operation of 100.25 MW part capacity out of 1000 MW for Bikaner Solar Power Project on 30 June 2025.

The project has achieved total Commercial Operation Date of 400.77 MW out of 1000 MW as on date and the remaining capacity is expected to be commissioned soon.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

