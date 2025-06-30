Scheduled Commercial Banks further improved their liquidity positions

Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released the June 2025 issue of the Financial Stability Report today. The central bank noted that macro stress test results showed that Scheduled Commercial Banks or SCBs' aggregate capital levels will continue to remain above the regulatory minimum even under adverse stress scenarios. SCBs have further improved their liquidity positions in March 2025, as evident from the strengthening of both liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR). Both LCR and NSFR have been comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 100 per cent across bank groups.

The aggregate gross-non-performing-asset ratio of the 46 banks may marginally edge up from 2.3% in March 2025 to 2.5% in March 2027 under the baseline scenario and to 5.6% and 5.3% under the adverse scenario of geopolitical risk and adverse scenario of global growth slowdown respectively.