Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies secures India patent for its innovative Trigger Sensing System

Zen Technologies secures India patent for its innovative Trigger Sensing System

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zen Technologies has received the Indian Patent Grant for its innovative "Trigger Sensing System", a crucial component of the "TacSim" range of products. This patent, granted on 22 August 2024, marks the 17th patent awarded to the company in the calendar year 2024 and the 7th in the financial year 2024- 25.

The "TacSim" product line is renowned for its Force on Force Training Systems, designed to evaluate and enhance the operational capabilities of the defense forces. This latest patent ispart of a suite of five patents related to the "TacSim " range, which includes a Laser Unit, Indoor Tracking Unit, HE36 Grenade Simulator, Weapon Range Estimation System, and now, the Trigger Sensing System.

The "TacSim" product line is scalable and can incorporate the participants of all three services engaged in an integrated joint training exercise on all types of terrain. Extremely versatile in employment, it is an exceptional training tool for realistic training of tri-service tactical groupings of integrated theatre commands.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Trigger Sensing System, protected under the present Patent will be valid until 22nd October 2030. This system provides an enhanced method for accurately detecting the point of trigger activation in various firearm simulators, ensuring precise and realistic training experiences. It incorporates advanced technologies that simultaneously sense multiple aspects of firearm recoil, including vibration, shock, and sound, thereby minimizing the scope for false triggers and enhancing training accuracy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zomato shuts down intercity 'Legends' services with immediate effect

Red-hot thematic investing theme receives a 'passive' boost in July

Parliament panel on Waqf meets, Oppn MPs oppose proposed amendments

Delhi HC okays appointment of arbitrator in Ashneer Grover-BharatPe dispute

LIVE news: Zomato to shut down Legends with immediate effect, says CEO

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story