IIFL Securities has allotted 2,51,315 equity shares to the employees of the Company on exercise of stock options under IIFL Securities Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2018 (IIFL ESOS -2018).

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 308557703 to 308809018 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp