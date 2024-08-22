Jain Irrigation Systems signs landmark MoU with Coffee Board of India

Jain Irrigation Systems has signed a landmark MoU with the Coffee Board of India for the commercial release of the advanced high quality, disease-resistant coffee plants to growers. This collaboration is set to transform the coffee industry.

Ajit Jain, Managing Director, Jain Irrigation, said, We are extremely proud to introduce to the world an elite coffee- a disease free, genetically uniform and high yielding variety - bringing prosperity to Indian coffee farmers and putting Indian coffee on the global map.

Coffee Board Secretary and CEO KG Jagadeesha said, "For the first time in the world, we have standardised the tissue culture technology for coffee in India. The coffee plants multiplied using the tissue culture protocols have been evaluated on the fields for the past few years. They are performing much better than the regular varieties. As part of the MoU, Jain Irrigation will multiply and sell the identified coffee plants to growers directly while paying a royalty to the Board.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp