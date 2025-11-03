Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ZEN Technologies jumped 4.24% to Rs 1414 after the company announced that it has been awarded two major contracts from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totaling to Rs 289 crore for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems (ADS).

These projects are slated for completion within a year.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said: Recent operations like Op Sindoor have made it clear the pace at which our defence systems evolve determines our ability to secure the nation.

Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital.

Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, its a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving. Zen Technologies is committed to ensuring India is always one step ahead.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story