ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

ZEN Technologies jumped 4.24% to Rs 1414 after the company announced that it has been awarded two major contracts from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totaling to Rs 289 crore for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems (ADS).

These projects are slated for completion within a year.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said: Recent operations like Op Sindoor have made it clear the pace at which our defence systems evolve determines our ability to secure the nation.

Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital.

Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, its a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving. Zen Technologies is committed to ensuring India is always one step ahead. Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.