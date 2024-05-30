Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 86.06% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net Loss of Zenith Health Care reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.06% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 14.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.071.65 86 14.4713.13 10 OPM %-9.45-14.55 -1.520.23 - PBDT-0.17-0.11 -55 0.480.40 20 PBT-0.22-0.18 -22 0.270.12 125 NP-0.29-0.22 -32 0.200.08 150

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

